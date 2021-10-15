Craig Alyn Hess, 69, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born April 4, 1952, Oil City, he was the son of the late Willis H. and Mary Jane (Heigley) Hess. He was an Oil City graduate.

For most of his life, Craig was a Painter for Polk Center, but his true life’s passions were in the hobbies he kept outside of work.

With a love of the great outdoors, Craig could often be found fishing, feeding the deer and watching their “antics”, or taking a great photo with his camera.

He loved animals of all sorts and also liked to go camping and listen to music.

On game day, Craig loved to watch his favorite sports teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Heidi Hess of Franklin; his brother, Robert Yeager and his wife, Kathy, of Albany, NY; Dorothy Wilson of Seneca; and his grandpup, Riley.

In addition to his parents, Craig was preceded in death by his three brothers, Harold Yeager, Glenn Hess, and Orlo Hess; and by his sister, Joan Herbstritt.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.

A celebration of Craig’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Craig’s honor to the Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P. O. Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

