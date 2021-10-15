Fall Vendor Show Set for Sunday at Deer Creek Winery
Friday, October 15, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery will be hosting a Fall Vendor Show on Sunday, October 17.
The event will take place from noon to 5:00 p.m.
Come to Deer Creek Winery to enjoy shopping, fall treats, mulled wines, yard games, live music, and a great time!
Some of the vendors include ThirtyOne, Pampered Chef, Jewelry, and so much more.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
