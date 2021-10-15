Featured Local Job: Part-Time Bartenders

Clarion VFW Post 2145 is currently seeking two part-time bartenders.

Competitive wages plus tips.

Interested individuals may apply in person at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

