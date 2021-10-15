 

Helen Louise Evans

Friday, October 15, 2021 @ 01:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Helen Louise Evans, 90, of Brookville, PA, formerly of Mayport, PA, passed away surrounded by family at her home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

She was born on December 14, 1930, to the late Russell T. and Grace Mabel (Shick) Snyder in Mayport.

She graduated from the Redbank School District with the class of 1948.

Helen married John P. Kells in 1950 and he preceded her in passing in 1971.

She married Clyde R. Evans in 1981, and he also preceded her in passing in 2014.

Helen worked with her husband, John, in dentistry in the Brookville area, and became a dental assistant to Dr. Robert L. Shaffer in 1971 for ten years.

She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Brookville since 1966.

Helen enjoyed sewing, embroidering, making latch hook rugs, and completing crossword puzzles.

Helen is survived by two children; John Kells; Patricia Commons; two step sons; Dennis Evans; Larry Evans; two step granddaughters; Dayna (Terry) Domino; Jessica (James) Clark; and three step great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Helen was preceded in passing by her only sister: Betty Gottfried.

Services will be held privately to the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Helen will be interred at the Eddyville Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong Co., PA, next to her husband, John Kells.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


