Helen M. Wetzel, 99, of Quick Lane, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Twp., a former long time St. Petersburg resident, passed away late Tuesday evening, October 12, 2021 at The Pines in Grove Manor.

Helen was born in St. Petersburg on May 19, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Rodney and Ethel Dunkle Best.

She attended St. Petersburg Richland High School and had been a long time member of the St. Petersburg United Methodist Church.

Helen later attended the Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton.

Helen had a strong work ethic and love for her family.

In her earlier years she had been employed at the Moyer Level Works in Parker, Linnon’s Market in Emlenton, and retired from the custodial staff at Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and attending various card clubs, working outside, especially flower gardening, and canning fruits and vegetables.

When the aroma was in the air, all in the neighborhood knew Helen was canning her signature homemade ketchup.

Helen was married in Monroe on August 5, 1939 to Chester E. Wetzel. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1974.

Surviving are three children, Marlene McNany and her husband, Russell, of Emlenton, Kenneth E. Wetzel and his wife, Bonnie, of New Cumberland, WV, and Karen L. Wetzel of Lancaster; a brother-in-law, Judd Wetzel of New Castle, as well as eight grandchildren, three step grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, and nineteen great great grandchildren, and Helen was looking forward to the arrival of her 20th great great grandchild soon.

She was affectionately “Granny” to the grandkids who were her pride and joy and love of her life.

She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, Paul, and Harold and seven sisters, Blanche, Ruth, Lottie, Grace, Mary, Mabel, and June, as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, from 1 – 6 p.m. Sunday.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m Monday from the Scrubgrass Stone Church, 258 Stone Church Rd., Emlenton with the Rev. Dennis Barger, church pastor, assisted by Rev. Matthew Bupt, Allegheny Valley Hospice chaplain, officiating.

Helen will be laid to rest beside her husband in the St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Scrubgrass Stone Church, c/o Brenda Rankin, 105 Quick Lane, Emlenton, PA 16373.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

