Miss Pennsylvania to Speak at Alpha Assembly of God on Sunday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Tiffany Seitz, Miss Pennsylvania 2019-2020, will be sharing her dynamic story at the Alpha Assembly of God in Clarion on Sunday, October 17.

Seitz, who is from Freeport and a graduate of Grove City College, will be speaking on her impact platform “Adoption Advocacy, Restoring Hope, Transforming Lives” at 10:30 a.m. at the Alpha Assembly of God located at 499 Grand Ave. Ext. in Clarion.

Her platform is based on her own life experience. She tested cocaine positive and addicted at birth and was not expected to survive.

Seitz resided in foster care before eventually being adopted. Hence, her platform is extremely personal, driving her passion to educate people about fostering and adoption, helping kids find forever homes to keep their dreams alive.

