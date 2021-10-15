Negotiation Meetings Will Continue With Clarion Area Teachers

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Teachers at Clarion Area School District have been working without a contract since June 30, 2021; however, additional talks are planned between the Clarion Area Education Association and the school board.

“We’re moving forward with good information that we’re going to use as a basis of discussion,” said Board President Hugh Henry following Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

“More meetings are scheduled at the end of the month. We’re going to have another meeting to discuss the information that we’ve gathered to develop a basis for agreement.”

Clarion Area Education Association President Kim Stormer said on Tuesday night that the last negotiation meeting was held on August 23. She is glad more meetings will be held.

“We were done with everything but salary and length of a contract,” said Stormer. “So, I think we’re very close.”

According to Stormer, the education association was presented with a “best and final” offer.

“If we did not accept it by December, there would be no retroactive pay for the teachers. We felt at that time we needed to go to our membership and let them see what their best and final offer was and tell them what our goals were. We went through our ratification process, and they unanimously voted it down. We said we were close and wanted us to continue with our goals.”

Henry said it always comes down to money.

“We have always had a very positive relationship with our school board,” continued Stormer.

“In fact, I was president for four years, from 2010 to 2014, and that is when we were financially in dire straits here. That was before the funding formula was changed at the state level. At that time, the community, the school board, and the teachers all collaborated together to go and campaign at the state level in Harrisburg.”

Teacher Tracy Craig is now the negotiator for the education association.

The board is represented by Robert D. Zaruta from the Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C. in Erie.

