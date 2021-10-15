Police Investigating Burglary at Old ‘Route 66 Dinor’

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating a possible burglary/criminal trespassing incident at the old “Route 66 Dinor” in Marienville.

(Photo courtesy of loopnet.com)

Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, Marienville-based State Police responded to a call regarding a possible incident of burglary/criminal trespassing at the old “Route 66 Dinor” on Cherry Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.