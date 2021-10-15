 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Investigating Burglary at Old ‘Route 66 Dinor’

Friday, October 15, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 7.20.23 AMMARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating a possible burglary/criminal trespassing incident at the old “Route 66 Dinor” in Marienville.

(Photo courtesy of loopnet.com)

Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, Marienville-based State Police responded to a call regarding a possible incident of burglary/criminal trespassing at the old “Route 66 Dinor” on Cherry Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Thursday, October 14, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.