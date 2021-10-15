Police: SCI Forest Inmate Exposes Himself to Corrections Officer; Claims He Was ‘Cleansing’ Himself Before Prayer

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – New charges have been filed against an inmate at SCI Forest who reportedly exposed himself to a corrections officer at the facility.

Court documents indicate the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Etienne Ivan Barksdale.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:00 p.m. on August 20, a corrections officer was conducting a count on a unit at SCI Forest, and inmate Etienne Barksdale had his window partially covered and his light off in his cell. The corrections officer then had to visually search the cell to locate Barksdale, who was observed sitting on his toilet “vigorously” performing a sex act on himself.

The count had been called on the unit utilizing the Public Announcement System, and the unit’s count bell had been rung for at least eight seconds, and Barksdale would have heard these indicators of the count, and therefore committed an intentional act of exposing himself, the complaint indicates.

Barksdale exhibited this type of conduct at previous state institutions, as well, resulting in a number of misconducts and warnings to cease the behavior, the complaint notes.

Around 11:00 a.m. on September 3, a criminal investigator with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections interviewed Barksdale about the incident.

According to the complaint, when questioned about the incident, Barksdale first advised that the window to his cell was partially covered and his lights were out; however, when confronted with the fact that covering his window and leaving his lights out during an announced count was against prison policy, he agreed and claimed that count was called during his preparation for prayer, as he is Muslim, he was “cleansing” himself before prayer. He also indicated that he had to clean his whole body.

When questioned further regarding his “prayer preparations,” Barksdale began to “walk back” on that explanation, stating he had “some mental health issues with masturbation” and telling the investigator he was not receiving the proper mental health treatment for his condition. However, Barksdale also reportedly admitted to not seeking any treatment for any mental health issues, the complaint continues.

Authorities asked the SCI Forest Chaplain if it was common practice to cleanse the entire body prior to prayer, and he responded that “it is customary for Muslims to wash their hands and splash water on their face,” according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Barksdale through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on October 12:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on December 14, with Judge Miller presiding.

Court documents indicate Barksdale is currently serving a six- to 12-year sentence on assault and firearms charges related to an incident in Schuylkill County in 2018.

