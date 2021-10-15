Robert C. “Bob” Roos, 65, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, October 14, 2021 at Sugar Valley Lodge in Franklin.

He was born in Oil City on August 5, 1956 to the late Robert R. and Marion E. (Remus) Roos.

He was a 1975 graduate of Oil City High School.

Mr. Roos was of the Protestant faith.

Bob enjoyed riding his motorcycle, classic cars, metal detecting, loud rock music, and spending time outdoors in the sunshine.

He was a former manager for the area’s Pizza Hut and McDonald’s restaurants. Following that, Bob worked at Webco and Electralloy in Oil City.

He is survived by five children: Joe Roos of Maryland, Richard A. Roos and his wife Jamie of Seneca, Michelle Fair of Franklin, Ryan Roos of Seneca, and Alex Roos of Oil City; and eight grandchildren: Reagan Roos, Austin Horner, Jenna Roos, Hannah Wyant, Sarah Fair, and Arthur, William, and Connor Roos.

Also surviving is a sister, Connie Bauer of Oil City; three brothers, Ed Roos of Sharon, John Roos of Sharon, and Dave Roos of Grove City; numerous nieces and nephews; and his former spouse, Deb Beach of Seneca.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Morgan Roos; a sister, Sarah Roos; and a stepson, Jason Fair.

Visitation will be held Sunday (Oct. 17) from 2 – 4 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Sunday at 4 p.m. with Rev. J. Edward Shreffler, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray funeral costs may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Bob’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

