 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: UFOs Spotted Over New Jersey City May Have Been Drones

Friday, October 15, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

UFOs-spotted-over-New-Jersey-city-may-have-been-dronesNEW JERSEY – Residents of a New Jersey city spotted a series of mysterious lights in the night sky, and at least one expert said they may have been drones practicing for a light show.

Louis Stevens said the white lights appeared in the sky over downtown Paterson for at least five minutes Monday night, and Stevens and other witnesses questioned whether they were seeing unidentified flying objects of paranormal origin.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.