CCHA: Local Landlords Featured in National Campaign for Landlord Engagement
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two local landlords who participate in the Housing Choice Voucher Program were interviewed about their experience.
Recently NAHRO (National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials) began a landlord engagement campaign as a way to feature landlords who participate in the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV). This campaign was created in order to showcase the HCV Program and the experience that landlords have had. Recently these videos were posted on HUD’s YouTube Channel and will be available on their website in the future.
Two landlords from Clarion County, Matt Steinman and David Ferguson, were featured in these videos.
They each spoke of their experiences with CCHA and the Housing Choice Voucher Program. They discussed how the HCV payments are reliable and the good communication that they have with the Housing Authority. The ease of initial and annual inspections along with some of the requirements for the program were also brought up in the interviews.
Both Matt and David expressed that they have had good experiences with Housing Choice Voucher Program, and there is a need for this programming within our community.
The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program allows a renter to find housing of their choice and receive rental assistance from the Housing Authority. This program assists landlords by sending all or part of the monthly rental payment each month. Eligibility is determined for the Housing Choice Voucher Program after a family is selected from the waiting list and income and household composition are reviewed.
If you would like to learn more or if you know someone who would benefit from the Housing Choice Voucher Program call our office at 814-226-8910, or visit our website at www.clarionhousing.com for an application.
Both interviews can be found on HUD’s YouTube Channel or by following the links below.
Matt: https://youtu.be/To8rEGokbZQ
David: https://youtu.be/rYlp9y1B2Xc
Contact:
Voice/TTY: 814-226-8910
Fax: 814-226-6039
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.clarionhousing.com
Facebook: @ClarionCountyHousingAuthority
