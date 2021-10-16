A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

TodayShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers likely. High near 61. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

TonightScattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

SundayScattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.



Sunday NightIsolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 13 mph.Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 41.TuesdaySunny, with a high near 65.Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 44.WednesdaySunny, with a high near 68.Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46.ThursdayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.Thursday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.FridayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.