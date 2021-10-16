Clarion University Men’s Golf in Ninth After 18 Holes at PSAC Championships

HERSHEY, Pa. – The Clarion men’s golf team kicked off the first day of the 2021 PSAC Men’s Golf Championship on Friday afternoon. The Golden Eagles recorded a team score of 308 at Hershey Country Club, putting them in ninth place after 18 holes of action.

Groups will tee off for Day 2 of the Championship on Saturday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m.

Willie Hoover was the low man for the Golden Eagles on Friday, tying for 19th in the field of 50 golfers with a score of 75. Joey Vitali was just one a single stroke behind him, tying for 29th overall with a 76. Ryan Robinson shot a 78 in the first round, and Will Meyer rounded out the scoring for Clarion with a 79 on Friday.

