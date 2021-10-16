Darrell R. Horner, Sr., 86, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 21, 1935 in Bela; a son of the late Harry and Dorothy Craig Horner. Darrell married the love of his life, Marjorie Levier, on February 28, 1959, who preceded him in death just 8 days before his passing.

He worked for the Teamsters Union for numerous years, hauling tankers and was also a self-employed truck driver.

Darrell proudly served in the US Army. He was of the Christian faith.

Darrell enjoyed collecting antique cars and helping his son, Darrell, in his garage.

He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Darrell was a huge family man. He was also a very special grandpa and will forever be fondly remembered as Grandpa Horner.

He is survived by his children, Shelley Kriebel and her husband, Rick, of North Carolina, Darrell Horner, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Rimersburg, Roxann Horner of Tennessee, Tammy Elder and her husband, Brian, of Tennessee, and Lori Gerard and her husband, Timothy, of Rimersburg; 11 grandchildren, Torrey, Ryan, Nick, Justin, Darci, Tiff, Wendi, Matt, Joshua, Jake, and Jarrod; and 26 great grandchildren.

Darrell is also survived by his brother, Larry Horner and his wife, Sally, of Rimersburg; two sisters, Linda Corbett and her husband, Don, of Bela and Lillian Rettig, also of Bela; and two brothers-in-law, Raymond Charney and Hilton Drayer.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, Darrell was preceded in death by a brother, Craig Horner and his wife, Zula; three sisters, Mary Charney, Janet Frazier and her husband, Stanley, and Norma Drayer; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Rettig.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

Per Darrell’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service for Darrell and Marjorie will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Mount Hope Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

