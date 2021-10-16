DCNR Says Fall Foliage Reaching Peak in Northern Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’s most recent weekly Fall Foliage Report, peak fall color has arrived in a large swath of the northern tier of the state.

According to information from the DCNR, the pronounced cooldown that is expected to arrive this weekend should drive a vibrant bloom of additional color throughout the state.

They recommend that fall foliage enthusiasts focus on the northern half of the commonwealth and higher elevations to find vivid fall splendor this week.

The district manager in Cornplanter State Forest District (Warren, Erie counties) reported that most maples are in full color, as are dogwoods, black gum, ash, and hickories. Many oaks are still green, but the predicted cooler night temperatures should compel their fall transition. Yellow and dark crimson are the two most prominently displayed colors; but orange, gold, and russet hues are also appearing on the landscape.

Some routes to view and enjoy fall foliage include Route 666 from East Hickory west, Route 62 from Franklin/Oil City through Tionesta to Warren, routes 59 and 321 to the Longhouse National Scenic Byway, Route 8 from Oil City through Titusville and into Erie County, and routes 27 and 77 in Crawford County.

In Susquehannock State Forest (Potter, McKean Counties), northern hardwoods have faded, but oak forests south of Route 6 are just beginning to peak. Route 44 south of Coudersport is a great option for a scenic drive in the region.

Foresters in Elk State Forest (Elk, Cameron Counties) said many of the bright red maples lost leaves during rain over the weekend, but birches are about to peak along with other northern hardwood species. Oaks are starting to show color but could be a week or two away from their peak.

In Venango and Clarion Counties (Clear Creek Forest District), maple, aspen, tulip poplar, sumac, black gum, wild grape, sassafras, black birch, and black walnut are in full color; with some areas north of U.S. Route 80 past peak. Hickories are now showing bright yellow, and the oaks are starting to change as well.

Officials say good places to see fall colors include Brady’s Bend Overlook (Clarion County), Seneca Fire Tower at Cook Forest State Park, Beartown Rocks, and Kennerdell Overlook.

