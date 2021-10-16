 

Featured Local Job: Full and Part-time Child Caregivers

Saturday, October 16, 2021 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Local child care centers in Shippenville, Clarion, and Tylersburg are now hiring.

Swartzfager Child Care, Creative Kids Learning Center, and Kid’s Choice Learning Centers currently have openings for full and part-time caregivers for shifts within the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applicants must be responsible, dependable, nurturing, understanding, and able to work with others as a team.

Qualifications:

  • 18 years of age or older
  • High school diploma or GED
  • FBI clearance
  • State Police clearance
  • Child Abuse clearance
  • National Sex Offender Registry clearance
  • Current physical and TB test

There is also an opening for the Director of the center in Clarion.

Responsible for daily operations, scheduling, employee oversight, etc. Must be motivated to be responsible for the center.

Qualifications:

  • All of above
  • BS degree in education or related field

All wages are based on experience/education. Paid vacation after 1 year. Other benefits may be available depending on location.

Contact Janet Swartzfager at 814-221-4760 for information or send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]


