Francis I. “Pete” Scott, age 87, of Endeavor, PA, went to the Lord’s Care on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital, Titusville, PA.

He was born September 20, 1934 in Tionesta, PA, son of the late Walter and Ruth F. (Kiffer) Scott Jr.

Pete graduated from East Hickory School in 1952. On August 23, 1958 he married Susan L. (Licastro) Scott at the West Hickory United Methodist Church in West Hickory, PA.

After his service in the United States Army From 1955 to 1958, he worked for various companies in the region including Cyclops, Titusville Iron Works, Struthers and Wells, and National Forge installing and repairing fabricating machinery.

Pete later owned and operated the Texaco station in East Hickory, PA, Scott Sales and Service, until 1977.

He was a self-employed welder/fabricator and later worked for the Endeavor Lumber Co., and ultimately in 2006, at the age of 72, retired from Weyerhaeuser Company of Titusville, PA, where he worked as a Millwright/Fabricator.

Pete was a member of Olive Temple Lodge #557 of Tionesta, where he twice served as Worshipful Master in 1967 and 1997.

He was also well known for educating those advancing through various degrees in Freemasonry.

Pete and Sue enjoyed playing golf with their friends and could often be found at Hunter’s Station Golf Course in Tionesta.

In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and welding, fabricating items in his garage for the people he loved.

He was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church of Tionesta, and was also a member of VFW Post 8803 in Tidioute, PA and AMVETS Post 113 in Tionesta.

Surviving are a son, Timothy J. Scott and his wife Lori E. of Pleasantville, PA. Two daughters, Sheila K. Dubrawka and her husband David E. of Tionesta; and Christa S. Benning and her husband Chad of Camp Hill, PA. Eight granddaughters: Rachel E., Ashley R., Megan K., and Amber M. Scott; Melissa S., Casey A. and Samantha K. Dubrawka; and Mackenzie A Benning. Two great-grandchildren, Elena and Dalton. Several nieces and nephews. Also his pal and canine companion Scruffy.

In addition to his wife and parents Pete was preceded in death by a brother Clyde W. Scott. Two sisters, Isabel A. “Tene” Michalegko and Anna Mae Scott, in infancy.

Friends will be received at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 2048 German Hill Road, Tionesta on Monday from 10am to 11am at which time services will be conducted with Pastor Samuel Mabugu officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund 2048 German Hill Road Tionesta, PA 16353, or to the Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice 271 Perkins Road Clarion, PA 16214.

For online condolences, visit www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

