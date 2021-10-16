Hearing for Man Charged With Rape of Juvenile at Harmony Township Residence Set for Tuesday

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for a man who is accused of the rape of a juvenile at a residence in Harmony Township last year.

Court documents indicate 25-year-old Bo Dee Foote, of Ambridge, Pa., is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19.

He faces the following charges:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1



– Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2

Foote is currently free on $100,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Harmony Township in May of 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on October 7, 2020, Marienville-based State Police received a report of an incident of child abuse at a residence in Harmony Township, Forest County.

According to the complaint, it was reported that Bo Dee Foote and a known juvenile victim were at the residence sometime in May of 2020, and Foote called the victim to a back room to speak to him.

The victim reported that Foote then grabbed him/her by the arm, pulled him/her over, and asked if he/she wanted to perform oral sex on him. Foote reportedly asked multiple times, and the victim denied him multiple times, the complaint indicates.

The victim stated he/she then left to get a drink before returning to the room where Foote was, and Foote then grabbed him/her by the arm and back of the hair and forced him/her to perform oral sex on him, according to the complaint.

Police went to speak with Foote at the Beaver County Jail on October 8.

According to the complaint, Foote initially denied doing anything sexual with the victim. However, after admitting that he had been using methamphetamine at the time of the reported incident, and being confronted that he may have made a “bad decision” while using meth, Foot reportedly said: “It could have happened, but if it did happen, I wouldn’t have known.”

Foote said that because he was using meth for so long, doctors told him that it “could cause a sex addiction” and make him “sexually incoherent,” the complaint states.

While speaking with police, Foote reportedly indicated that the victim had been “clingy” with him and said the reason for the victim’s “clinginess” could have been that something sexual had happened between them. He also admitted that if he was on “one of his binges,” then “something could have happened between him and the victim,” according to the complaint.

When confronted with the accusations again, Foote stated that it “probably did happen,” but he wouldn’t have known if he was “twacked” out. He reportedly told police drugs “made him do things that he normally never would have done,” the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes that Foote also went on to state that what the victim alleged did happen, and then said when he was “off his binge” and sober, he “had a feeling something happened between him and the victim.”

The victim was interviewed at the Western PA Cares for Kids location in Brookville on October 13 by a CAC advocate.

According to the complaint, the victim then gave the advocate the same details of the incident the victim had previously given to police.

The charges were filed through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on September 15.

