Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Longtime Clarion U. Professor Dr. Robert Girvan Passes Away

Saturday, October 16, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Girvan PictureLongtime Clarion University professor Dr. Robert Boyce Girvan, 81, passed away on October 13, 2021.

Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cherished spending time with family.

Bob is survived by wife Carroll Girvan, sons: Keith, Craig, Nathan, and Mark, daughters: Heather, Nicole, Andrea, and Jessica, and grandkids: Elizabeth, Finn, Ella, Nina, Griffin, Torin, Kellin, Kyara, Aryana, Dauntae, Roan, Naomi, Xavier, Eli, Vida, and beloved dog, Luna.

Bob received a B.A. from Gettysburg College, an M.A. from University of Denver, and a Ph.D from University of Colorado, Boulder.

A Sociology Professor at Clarion University for 36 years, who retired in 2010, Bob was named by Clarion University Alumni Association as the 2010 Distinguished Faculty Award recipient.

Bob served 16 years on the Clarion Area School District School Board and volunteered in a human service advisory capacity for groups like the Clarion County Commissioners and Keystone Smiles.

Bob was a life long athlete and enthusiastic supporter of his children’s and grandchildren’s many sports and activities. He loved jazz and the arts.

During the course of his life, he was actively involved in organizations promoting peace, equity, and social justice.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: American Friends Service Committee, American Civil Liberties Union, N.A.A.C.P., N.O.W, or Democratic Socialists of America.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

