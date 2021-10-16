Matthew “Matt” S. Steele, 63, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin died unexpectedly at his home Monday, September 27, 2021.

Born May 7, 1958, in Oil City, PA, he is the son of Angela J. (Bruno) Prather and the late Raymond A. Steele.

Matt graduated from Oil City High School in 1976 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1976 – 1981. Upon leaving the military, he settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Matt worked in the automotive reconditioning industry until 2010.

He then owned and operated his own automotive reconditioning business for the last eleven years.

Matt was a kind soul who would do anything for others. He had a great smile and a wonderful sense of humor.

He loved family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. Matt was creative and an avid reader with an intellectual curiosity to learn new things.

In addition to his mother, Matt is survived by six siblings: Mark (Laura) Steele of Milwaukee, WI, Angela Steele (Maureen Gootee) of Columbus, OH, Mary (Todd) Dame of Fisher, PA., Joseph (Jennifer) Steele of Darlington, PA, Martha (Richard) Dewald of Clinton, MI, and stepsister, Linda Prather-Lynn of Franklin. Also surviving are fifteen nieces and nephews: Alicia Steele Sanford, Jonathan Deemer, Katie Deemer-Reed, Maggie Deemer, Sarah Steele-Stephenson, Seth Rudduck, Emily Rudduck-Schaaf, Aaron Rudduck, Mark Dewald, Amy Dewald, Gavin, Alton, and Alma Steele; Lori Lynn-Smith, Robert Lynn; and Matt’s special friend, Barbara Rasner.

In addition to his father, Matt was preceded in death by his brother Michael Steele, his stepfather, Robert Prather, and two nephews, Christian Rudduck and Joseph Steele, Jr.

Special thanks to the staff at the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee who cared for Matt for many years.

Funeral Services will be held Friday October 22 at 11:00 A.M at Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Avenue, Oil City, PA. Friends will be received from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service at 11:00 A.M. in the Funeral Home with Father Joe Petrone presiding.

Condolences may be sent www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Donations to the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin can be made at Pay.gov – VISN 12 Donation Form (be sure to select Milwaukee – Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center).

