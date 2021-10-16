 

Plant and Sip Class Set for Monday at Deer Creek Winery

Saturday, October 16, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_154372859_127941926913_1_originalSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery will be hosting a Plant and Sip Class on Monday, October 18.

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Come out to Deer Creek, learn about plants/plant your own planter with Jennifer Benson, the owner of the Traveling Greenhouse, and have the first glass on Deer Creek.

Grab your tickets and bring your friends out for a fun evening!

Tickets are $35.00 and are available here.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


