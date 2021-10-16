Plant and Sip Class Set for Monday at Deer Creek Winery
Saturday, October 16, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery will be hosting a Plant and Sip Class on Monday, October 18.
The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Come out to Deer Creek, learn about plants/plant your own planter with Jennifer Benson, the owner of the Traveling Greenhouse, and have the first glass on Deer Creek.
Grab your tickets and bring your friends out for a fun evening!
Tickets are $35.00 and are available here.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.