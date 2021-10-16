Redbank Rolls Again: Bulldogs Have Happy Senior Night With Win Over Coudersport

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Gone in 30 seconds….The Redbank Valley football team doesn’t need much time to score these days. A half-minute might as well be an eternity.

After Coudersport scored on a trick play with 30 seconds on the clock before the half, Redbank Valley’s high-powered offense got the ball and marched 60 yards for a score when Bryson Bain hit Tate Minich on a 23-yard pass to make it 42-6 at the break on the way to a 52-6 home win over the Falcons Friday on Senior Night.

“That was pretty impressive,” said Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold. “When we made the decision with quarterbacks … we felt like we had the potential to be able to do some of these things with the athletes we have.”





Bain joined the team for the first time this season and won the job in camp. The senior quarterback with a big arm has continued to get better and had another strong game against Coudersport.

Bain was 9 of 17 for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

He threw scoring strikes to Minich, Chris Marshall, and Aidan Ortz in the first half.

“Bryson had a big night throwing the ball,” Gold said.

Ray Schreckengost had a big night running it. He gained 132 yards on 13 carries and also scored a touchdown.

Redbank Valley (7-1) was also stout again on defense.

The Bulldogs held Coudersport (3-4) to 38 yards rushing and 92 total yards.

Nearly half of those yards came on one play when Logan Ruter connected with James Culvey for a 46-yard TD.

Redbank Valley also intercepted three passes.

For the first time all season, the Bulldogs had all of their starters on the field.

“Chris Marshall played defense for the first time in five weeks,” Gold said. “He had a fumble recovery he almost scored on. Ashton Kahle had an interception. Mason Clouse had an interception. Tate Minich had an interception. So, with the exception of one trick play before the half, the defense continued to play up to their billing. It was a nice senior night for everybody.”

Redbank will now get to work on preparing for a date with one-loss Union/A-C Valley next week in a huge showdown.

“Obviously we would need some help with the conference, but those are things that are out of our control,” Gold said. “What we do have in our control right now is locking up that No. 1 seed and whether that means getting to host a playoff game or getting a bye. We’re focused on that. We’re focused on what we can control, and next week is a big one.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

