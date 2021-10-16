Remembering Agent Orange in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Scott Bell Jr., a veteran from Knox, asked the Clarion County Commissioners this week if they know of anybody in Clarion County who suffered because of Agent Orange.

Some in the room said they knew of some people.

“I have thought about this for a long time, and I think it would be nice to put a bench or small monument in front of the courthouse or in the park across the street for families to sit on and talk about Agent Orange,” said Bell (pictured above).

“Many people don’t remember or understand the use of Agent Orange, and the bench would be a good place for families to meet and answer questions like ‘What happened to dad?’ ‘What happened to granddad?’ ‘What was Agent Orange?”

According to History.com, Agent Orange was a powerful herbicide used by U.S. military forces during the Vietnam War to eliminate forest cover and crops for North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops. The U.S. program, codenamed Operation Ranch Hand, sprayed more than 20 million gallons of various herbicides over Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos from 1961 to 1971.

Agent Orange, which contained the deadly chemical dioxin, was the most commonly used herbicide. It was later proven to cause serious health issues — including cancer, birth defects, rashes, and severe psychological and neurological problems — among the Vietnamese people, as well as among returning U.S. servicemen and their families.

“Most people don’t realize that Agent Orange once exposed, it doesn’t stop and can be passed down to descendants,” said Bell. “If you think that they can spray this and all of the leaves immediately fall off the trees, what did it do people?

“The biggest lie was the government said it is not dangerous. It will not harm you. What was that Ronald Reagan saying?”

Commissioner Ted Tharan answered, “I’m here from the government and here to help, the three most dangerous words ever heard.”

Tharan asked if Bell would be willing to see if there was public support for some type of recognition of Agent Orange victims.

“Give me three months,” agreed Bell. “If I can get 25 letters or more, I’ll be back.

“Write and let me know at Scott Bell Jr., 1772 Buckhorn Road, Knox, PA 16232.

“Any suggestions are welcome. There used to be a yellow ribbon campaign, but how about orange ribbons tied around trees?”

