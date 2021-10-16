SPONSORED: Clarion Psychiatric Center Now Hiring for Several Positions
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Psychiatric Center has several openings in different fields.
– 6 Month Contract
– Full-Time (32-40 hours per week) – rotating weekends and holidays required
Qualifications/Education
– Graduate from an accredited school of nursing
– Pennsylvania Registered Nurse license; in good standing
– Previous experience in a psychiatric or behavioral health setting, preferred
– Current CPR or BLS certification
We offer:
– Challenging and rewarding work environments
– Competitive Compensation
– Covered Hotel Costs
– 8- and 12-hour shifts are available
– Opportunity for permanent Full-Time or Part-Time employment after the end of the initial contract period.
For more information, please visit our career site at www.clarioncenter.com or call Tracy Casey, Healthcare Recruiter at [email protected]
Clarion Psychiatric Center is recruiting full-time and part-time Mental Health Technicians for various day and night shifts, with weekend rotations.
Qualifications/Education:
– Bachelors Degree in Human Services field preferred
– Current CPR preferred
– One-year experience in psychiatric care preferred
– Knowledge of therapeutic relationships, therapeutic processes, growth and development, limit-setting and behavior management, crisis management of aggressive behaviors, CPR training. Communication skills and ability to teach patients.
We offer:
– $1,000 Retention Bonus (qualifications apply)
– Shift Differentials, Bonus shifts, Holiday Pay
– 401(K) with company match and discounted stock plan
– Challenging and rewarding work environment
– Friendly team-oriented work environment
– Excellent Medical, Dental, Vision and Prescription Drug Plans
– Free Life Insurance and Long Term Disability
– SoFi Student Loan Refinancing Program
– Excellent Paid Time Off Program
– Opportunity for Advancement
For more information, please visit our career site at www.clarioncenter.com or call Tracy Casey, Healthcare Recruiter at [email protected]
Qualifications/Education:
– Graduate of an accredited nursing program with licensure in the state of Pennsylvania
– Must have demonstrated experience in psychiatric nursing
– Licensure and registration by the PA Board of Nursing as a registered nurse
– Minimum of one year of experience in psychiatric care required. Supervisory experience required
– Must be able to interact comfortably with professionals from various level
– Must have demonstrated proficiency in psychiatric nursing practice and aspects of nursing management relevant to psychiatric patients
– Must be able to teach RNs, LPNs, and Mental Health Technicians
We offer:
– Friendly team-oriented environment
– Challenging and rewarding work environment
– Competitive Compensation & Generous Paid Time Off
– FREE Life Insurance and Long Term Disability
– Excellent Medical, Dental, Vision and Prescription Drug Plans
– 401(K) with company match and discounted stock plan
– SoFi Student Loan Refinancing Program
– Career development opportunities within UHS and its 300+ Subsidiaries
For more information, please visit our career site at www.clarioncenter.com or call Tracy Casey, Healthcare Recruiter at [email protected]
The LPN is responsible for the delivery of quality patient care in accordance with the unit and hospital’s policies and procedures. Responsible for communicating patient treatment response, emotional and behavioral changes, milieu dynamics, and other pertinent information to the Charge Nurse. Responsible for medication administration.
Qualifications/Education
– Graduate of an accredited LPN nursing program with a license in the state of Pennsylvania
– License and registration by the PA Board of Nursing as an LPN
– One-year experience in psychiatric care and or Behavioural Health preferred
– Knowledge of therapeutic relationships, therapeutic processes, growth and development, limit-setting and behavior management, crisis management of aggressive behaviors, CPR training
– Communication skills and ability to teach patients
We offer:
– Friendly team-oriented environment
– Challenging and rewarding work environment
– Competitive Compensation & Generous Paid Time Off
– FREE Life Insurance and Long Term Disability
– Excellent Medical, Dental, Vision and Prescription Drug Plans
– 401(K) with company match and discounted stock plan
– SoFi Student Loan Refinancing Program
– Career development opportunities within UHS and its 300+ Subsidiaries
For more information, please visit our career site at www.clarioncenter.com or call Tracy Casey, Healthcare Recruiter at [email protected]
To see all available positions or to apply, visit https://jobs.uhsinc.com/clarion-psychiatric-center/jobs.
Clarion Psychiatric Center offers inpatient treatment for adults with moderate to severe psychiatric problems, inpatient crisis stabilization for children and adolescents, and a Partial Hospitalization Program for school-aged children. Our recently expanded 112-bed inpatient program has 4 units. For over 30-years, Clarion has provided the community a compassionate and respectful therapeutic environment with an emphasis on strong teamwork.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.