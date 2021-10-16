Warren County Man Enters Guilty Plea on Child Rape Charges

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Warren County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to rape of a child and several other charges.

Court documents indicate 47-year-old Michael Dean Johnson, of Warren, pleaded guilty to the following charges in the Warren County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, September 14:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1 (two counts)

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Incest, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 8-11 Years Older, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Indecent Assault Person less 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Sentencing for the case has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on January 20, 2022.

According to the Times Observer, Johnson was charged in February after police receive a report of a man threatening to harm himself and spoke with Johnson, who then told them that two female victims were reporting him for alleged sexual abuse.

The two victims reportedly arrived at the police station to file their complaints against Johnson two days later. The first victim reportedly told police she had been sexually abused by Johnson multiple times from the age of six to the age of 16, while the second victim reported Johnson had sexually abused her multiple times from the age of eight to the age of 17.

The second victim also alleged that Johnson had acknowledged the sexual abuse during a phone call with her grandparents present, and the grandparents reportedly confirmed the victim’s account of the call.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.