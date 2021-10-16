Woman Charged With Resisting Arrest, Lying About Wanted Man Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Petrolia woman waived her hearing in court on Tuesday on charges from an incident in East Brady Borough where she allegedly resisted arrest and lied to police about a wanted man who had been traveling with her.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 41-year-old Wendy Lynne Hiles were waived for court on October 12:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-False Info To Law Enforcement Officer, Felony 3

– Possess/Sale/Use Display Documents, Misdemeanor 1



– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Hiles is currently free on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident at a local gas station in East Brady, Clarion County, earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:50 a.m. on October 1, Clarion-based State Police observed a red Chevrolet Cavalier at a gas station in East Brady Borough and observed what appeared to be a fraudulent inspection sticker on the vehicle.

The officer pulled in behind the vehicle and noticed a man coming out of the mini-mart, heading toward the Cavalier, but then turning around and re-entering the store. Police then ran a query of the registration on the vehicle and found that the owner was wanted on multiple warrants.

Police then approached a woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle, identified as Wendy Lynne Hiles, and informed her she was under arrest due to multiple warrants in Butler, Mercer, and Westmoreland Counties.

According to the complaint, Hiles resisted arrest and “was disorderly in behavior.” When police asked her about her companion in the store, later identified as Brian Lee Scott, she reportedly gave a name that turned out to be false. Police then discovered Scott had multiple warrants for his arrest in surrounding counties, as well, and Hiles was attempting to hinder his apprehension.

The complaint indicates police then found Scott had exited the store through a separate entrance while Hiles was being taken into custody. He was subsequently taken into custody around 2:00 p.m. the same day in Rimersburg.

Prior to Hiles’s vehicle being towed from the scene, police conducted an inventory search and found a blue glass meth pipe in the center console. It was also discovered that the VIN on the fraudulent inspection sticker did not match the VIN on the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Hiles was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5.

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

She was released on October 11 on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

Court documents indicate Hiles has an ongoing criminal case in Butler County related to retail theft charges from April of 2020.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Brian Lee Scott, of Petrolia, Pa., is facing several preliminary hearings in Butler County on October 18 on charges ranging from DUI and Simple Assault to Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officers.

