A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly between noon and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

