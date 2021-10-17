All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bob Cotherman
Bob Cotherman served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Robert L. Cotherman
Born: August 12, 1933
Died: September 24, 2021
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He also served the community as a member of the Edenburg Masonic Lodge F. & A.M. #550 and the Zem Zem Shrine.
Military honors were accorded prior to his funeral services by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.
He was laid to rest in the Providence Cemetery, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
Click here to view a full obituary.
