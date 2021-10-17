Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gyro Salad With Tzatziki Dressing

You’ll enjoy this garden-fresh gyro salad showcasing ground lamb, crumbled feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, and a creamy, tangy dressing!

Ingredients

Dressing:

1 cucumber, peeled and coarsely shredded



1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 cup sour cream3/4 cup plain yogurt2 tablespoons white vinegar1 garlic clove, minced1/2 teaspoon dill weed1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Salad:

1/2 pound ground lamb or ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

1 teaspoon Greek seasoning or oregano leaves

1 package (10 ounces) hearts of romaine salad mix

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 package (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup pitted Greek olives, drained

Toasted pita bread wedges

Directions

-In a large bowl, sprinkle cucumber with salt; mix well. Let stand 5 minutes. Drain. Stir in remaining dressing ingredients. Cover and refrigerate.

-In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook lamb, onion, and Greek seasoning until meat is no longer pink; drain.

-Arrange salad mix on a large serving platter; top with tomatoes, cheese, olives, and lamb. Spoon dressing over salad. Serve immediately with toasted pita wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.