 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gyro Salad With Tzatziki Dressing

Sunday, October 17, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You’ll enjoy this garden-fresh gyro salad showcasing ground lamb, crumbled feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, and a creamy, tangy dressing!

Ingredients

Dressing:
1 cucumber, peeled and coarsely shredded

1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sour cream
3/4 cup plain yogurt
2 tablespoons white vinegar
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon dill weed
1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Salad:
1/2 pound ground lamb or ground beef
1 small onion, chopped
1 teaspoon Greek seasoning or oregano leaves
1 package (10 ounces) hearts of romaine salad mix
2 tomatoes, chopped
1 package (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup pitted Greek olives, drained
Toasted pita bread wedges

Directions

-In a large bowl, sprinkle cucumber with salt; mix well. Let stand 5 minutes. Drain. Stir in remaining dressing ingredients. Cover and refrigerate.

-In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook lamb, onion, and Greek seasoning until meat is no longer pink; drain.

-Arrange salad mix on a large serving platter; top with tomatoes, cheese, olives, and lamb. Spoon dressing over salad. Serve immediately with toasted pita wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.