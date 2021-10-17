 

Clarion University Men’s Golf Finishes Second Day at PSAC Championship Sitting in Ninth

Sunday, October 17, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

hoover01HERSHEY, Pa. – The Clarion men’s golf team wrapped up the second day of action at the 2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Men’s Golf Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles remain in ninth place after two days of action, after shooting a 320 as a team in Round 2.

Action will conclude at Hershey Country Club tomorrow afternoon.

Saturday largely proved to be a difficult day for every team on the course. Only IUP and Mercyhurst improved on Friday’s scores, while every other team added strokes to their previous round. The Golden Eagles were no different, shooting a 320 on Saturday after recording a 308 on Friday.

Joey Vitali and Willie Hoover moved into a tie on the Golden Eagle squad through two rounds of action, after Hoover shot a team-best 79 on Saturday. Hoover was just one stroke behind him with an 80. Will Meyer tied Vitali’s score with a 79 of his own, and he ranks third on the team through two rounds. Ryan Robinson is fourth on the squad through two rounds, having shot an 86 on Saturday.


