Cynthia L. Wolbert-Green, 68, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, October 15, 2021 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences can be found at www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

