Featured Local Job: Part-Time Church Administrator

First Presbyterian Church in Oil City is seeking a part-time (20 hours/week) church administrator.

Good interpersonal and telephone skills are necessary. Basic computer skills required (knowledge of Microsoft Office, social media, email, Google Docs).

Salary is negotiable based on experience.

Email resume to [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.