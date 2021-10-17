 

Featured Local Job: Part-Time Church Administrator

Sunday, October 17, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

First Presbyterian Church in Oil City is seeking a part-time (20 hours/week) church administrator.

Good interpersonal and telephone skills are necessary. Basic computer skills required (knowledge of Microsoft Office, social media, email, Google Docs).

Salary is negotiable based on experience.

Email resume to [email protected]


