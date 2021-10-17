Featured Local Job: Secondary Math Teacher

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Secondary Math Teacher at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $36,528.86 annually – $58,754.38 annually

Compensation Bonus: $3,000 Sign-on Bonus

Secondary Education Math Teacher

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families.

Summary

The Teacher position is responsible for providing specialized instruction in one or more subjects to clients in order to help them learn the subject matter and/or skills.

Essential Functions:

Employ a wide variety of instructional methods, behavioral tools, and materials that are most appropriate for meeting standard operating procedures and educational objectives that are outlined in the school curriculum

Create a classroom environment that is conducive to learning and appropriate to the clients’ maturity

Create and maintain accurate client/administrative documents such as daily attendance and grade books; summarize achievements in reports for assigned clients including attendance and behavior

Develops daily lesson plans and completes all required educational paperwork

Participate as an educational team member in coordination with the clients, staff, and school and represents the program in professional meetings, family meetings, educational conferences, and teacher training workshops

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree in related field in subject matter that is utilized for teaching experience

State certification (public (level I or II) or private) in education

Other Requirements:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

