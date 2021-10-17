Burns & Burns Hosts Open House, Ribbon-Cutting at New Location in Bradford

 

Sunday, October 17, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Bradford Ribbon Cutting 2021BRADFORD, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance recently hosted an open house and ribbon cutting at their brand-new Bradford location on 10 Chestnut Street.

(Pictured – Left to Right: Alexis Burns, Sue Fowler, Ben Kirsch, Sue Hillard, Jennifer Smith, Scott Burns, and Olivia Keltz.)

The previous location was on Rear Main Street.

There were refreshments, giveaways, and friendly faces all day.

The attendees from Burns & Burns Insurance at the September 30th event included Scott Burns, Alexis Burns, Ben Kirsch, Sue Hillard, Sue Fowler, Jennifer Smith, and Olivia Keltz.

Burns & Burns implores you to stop and check out the new and improved office.

Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019.

Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings, AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for ALL of your insurance needs! Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!


