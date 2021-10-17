Tornado Hits Clear Creek State Park; NWS Investigating Possible Tornado in Millstone Township

JEFFERSON AND ELK COUNTIES, Pa. (EYT) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh this afternoon confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down at Clear Creek State Park on Saturday morning while a possible tornado is still being assessed in nearby Millstone Township, Elk County.

(Photos courtesy of Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.)

According to a release issued this afternoon by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, the agency conducted a tornado survey in an area along the Clarion River that straddles Jefferson and Elk Counties.

The survey revealed that a weak EF-0 tornado hit near Clear Creek State Park in Jefferson County on Saturday at 8:08 a.m.

After a review of the damage – radar and firsthand accounts – the National Weather Service classified the tornado as an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with speeds up to 85 MPH and a maximum path width of roughly 260 yards. The maximum path length was .75 miles.

Preliminary information indicates the tornado moved northeast shortly after daybreak.

“This resulted in damage to softwood and hardwood trees along the Jefferson (County) side of the Clarion River along State Route 949,” said officials in the release.

The tornado lifted just prior to reaching Bridge Road.

Here is more detailed information about the EF0 tornado that occurred in Jefferson County, PA Saturday morning. https://t.co/SVROF3gw0f pic.twitter.com/FuF35kpy7D — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 17, 2021

Officials say this is the 16th tornado to impact Jefferson County since 1950 with the most recent being an EF-2 on October 2, 2018.

No injuries have been reported.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Jefferson County PennDot, Jefferson County EMA, and various utility companies.

The full damage survey can be viewed here.

More significant damage was observed in Elk County; however, that area falls in the National Weather Service in State College’s jurisdiction and the possible tornado is still being assessed.

UPDATE: NWS Verifies Tornado Damage in Millstone Township

