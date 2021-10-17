Haunted Clarion – Part One: ‘The Truck from Hell’

CURLLSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – With Halloween fast approaching, exploreClarion.com delved into the paranormal in Clarion County to bring you this four part series: Haunted Clarion.

(Photos and video by: Prince Brooks of Prince Brooks Photography)

Part One: “The Truck from Hell”

Today’s article deals with “The Truck From Hell” found on McCall Road, just outside Curllsville, in Clarion County.

The rusted metal landmark sits on a small hill, and the truck’s legend is one of the darkest and bloodiest of all the haunted places in the county.

As the story goes … years ago, a man murdered his family and drove the truck into the field. When he got there, the truck became trapped, the earth opened up, and began pulling the truck down to hell.

Dark and eerie, the legend of “The Truck From Hell” is simply that – just a legend.

“The actual story of the truck is that in the late 70’s, early 80’s, the owner, who still lives in the area, got the truck stuck in a ditch in a field,” Nate Ragon, a local expert of paranormal tales, told exploreClarion.com.

“The truck was left there, and over the years, it has sunk further and further into the ground.”

Regardless, the uniqueness of the truck and its isolated location, all contribute to it being considered haunted.

