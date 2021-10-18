A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

