Allene E. (McCray) Proper, 94, of Utica, formerly of Seneca, went Home to be with the Lord Saturday evening, October 16, 2021 at her home.

She was born November 4, 1926 in Union City, she was the daughter of the late Ralph B. and Grace E. (Wade) McCray.

She was a 1944 graduate of Union City High School.

Allene was a devoted member of the Cranberry United Methodist Church, having taught Sunday School for over forty years, and also served as a youth group leader.

She was currently a member of Sugarcreek United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School there.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading, fishing, and camping with her family.

She was employed as a secretary for the First Baptist Church in Franklin for 17 years, retiring in 1992.

Allene was married in Union City on June 23, 1945 to LaVere W. Proper, and he preceded her in death on July 26, 2009.

She is survived by her sons, Allen Proper and his wife Helen of Washington, PA, and Ron Proper and his wife Judy of Strongsville, Ohio; a daughter, Bonnie Venturella and her husband Richard of Oil City; a daughter-in-law, Vanna Proper of Utica; six grandchildren: David Proper, Vincent Proper and wife Christie, Becky Littlejohn and husband Willie, Nathan Proper and his wife Dee Dee, Emily Barnes and her husband Justin, and Matthew Venturella; and six great-grandchildren, Lucas Proper, Alex, Noah, and Hannah Littlejohn, Isaac Proper, and Paxton Proper.

Also surviving are numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Allene was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her son, Daryol G. Proper; a great-granddaughter, Megan Littlejohn; five sisters, and a brother.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Wednesday (Oct. 20) from 1 – 3 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a service to celebrate her life will follow Wednesday at 3 p.m. Rev. Mark Blair, pastor of Sugarcreek United Methodist Church, and retired Pastor Cindy Weber, will officiate the funeral service.

Private interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Megan Littlejohn Foundation, 20775 Sandalwood Lane, Strongsville, OH 16419; or to Sugarcreek United Methodist Church, 443 Sugarcreek Dr., Franklin, PA 16323.

