Arthur D. “Art” Goodman, Sr., 54, of Rimersburg, PA passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 16, 1967 in Clarion, PA, the son of Augusta “Pete” and Bonita “Bonnie” (Switzer) Goodman.

Art was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area.

He was employed as a direct support professional with Training Towards Self-Reliance in Parker.

He was a member of the Rimersburg Rod and Gun club and a longtime member of the Rimersburg Hose Company.

Art enjoyed camping at the Clarion County Fair where he was preciously the co-chairman of the rabbit barn. He enjoyed picnics, hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

The most important thing to Art was his family; he loved his grandchildren greatly.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Hope (King) Goodman, whom he married on June 10, 1988; his son, Arthur D. Goodman, Jr. and wife, Samantha of Sligo; his daughter, Shelly Murphy and husband, Brent of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Madison Murphy, Lucas Murphy, Augusta Murphy, Arthur Goodman III, and Nevaeh Goodman; and his best friend, Brant Cramer, and a special client, whom he loved liked a son. Art is also survived by his brothers, Marlin Goodman and wife, Cheryl, John Goodman and his sisters, Connie J. Buzard and husband, Chuck, and Lisa Goodman all of Rimersburg, many nieces and nephews.

Art was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Trinity Bonnie.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Thursday, Oct. 21 2021 at the funeral home, with Rev. Barry Markle officiating.

Memorial contributions may be to the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248 to help the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Art’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

