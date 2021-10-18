Attempted Homicide Charges Filed Against Newbie Man Accused of Shooting at Vehicle in Porter Township

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say attempted homicide charges have been filed against a New Bethlehem man who allegedly shot at a victim’s vehicle in Porter Township on Saturday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident took place around 10:08 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, at a location in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident began when 48-year-old Tobias Wade Allen, of New Bethlehem, asked a known 45-year-old female victim from South Fork, Pa., to come to his residence to pick up a known 11-year-old female victim from South Fork, Pa.

As the victim arrived at the residence, Allen became angry and started shouting at the victim. Allen then allegedly discharged a firearm, that he had been carrying, in the direction of the victim’s vehicle as she was attempting to leave the area, causing damage to the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

Interviews that were conducted later discovered that Allen is a person who is not allowed to possess firearms, police noted.

Following the initial incident, Allen reportedly barricaded himself inside his residence, which led to a Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) being called to the scene. Allen was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

Police say Allen was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Miller on attempted criminal homicide and related charges and remanded to the custody of the Clarion County Jail.

Court documents indicate Allen has a criminal history dating back to 2006, with convictions ranging from terroristic threats and felony criminal trespass and simple assault to fleeing police. He is also currently awaiting a pre-trial conference on aggravated assault by vehicle and related charges from an incident in Armstrong County in September 2020.

