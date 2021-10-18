Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kaito
Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Kaito.
Kaito is an adult male Akita mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
He was brought to the rescue as a stray.
It is preferred that his new home be one without other dogs or children.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Kaito is approximately two years old.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to visit him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
