Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bea Lauffer’s Britzel Bar

The perfect midnight snack!

Ingredients

1 cup real butter

12 oz. choc. Chips—or coating chocolate



1 c sugar1 sleeve soda crackers

Directions

-Line a 15×10 cookie sheet with foil and spray with Pam. Line the pan with soda crackers.

-Cook butter and sugar over low heat (DO NOT BURN) until a rolling boil that does not quit boiling if stirred.

-Pour hot mixture over crackers and spread over the entire pan. Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

-Sprinkle with chocolate and spread over all when melted. Cool in refrigerator. Cut into 35 pieces. Enjoy!

