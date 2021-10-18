Clarion County Reports 61 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; 17 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Friday, October 15.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 4,543 while the death toll increased to 119.

Neighboring Forest County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s total number at 1,573 and leaving the death toll at 24.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 12:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 and 12:00 a.m., Monday, Oct. 18, there were 11,208 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,513,332.

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 8385 84 8469 189 (2 new) Butler 24096 231 24327 486 (1 new) Clarion 4482 61 4543 119 (1 new) Clearfield 10727 98 10825 190 (2 new) Crawford 10330 150 10480 182 (1 new) Elk 3912 20 3932 53 Forest 1556 17 1573 24 Indiana 8532 71 8603 218 (3 new) Jefferson 4640 61 4701 112 McKean 4878 55 4933 83 (1 new) Mercer 13059 135 13194 315 (4 new) Venango 5934 89 6023 128 (2 new) Warren 3725 35 3760 118 (1 new)

There are 2,961 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 678 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8 – Oct. 14 increased to 9.7%.

Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, there were 105 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,523 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is more than 9 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5, 2020, there were a total of 778 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,046 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

The latest data is available in the “Updated Case and Death Information” section on the website.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Oct. 17, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Oct. 17, 70.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 13,371,913 total vaccine doses, including 359,365 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Monday, Oct. 18.

6,373,488 people are fully vaccinated; with 75,705 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 24,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 239,580 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,624,753 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 78,220 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,877 cases among employees, for a total of 95,097 at 1,641 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,262 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 31,866 of total cases have been among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

Non-profit organizations, childcare and educational institutions can now apply for the COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program which supports grassroots outreach efforts including local media buys, creation of outreach and training materials, sponsorship of vaccine-related community events, equipment rental to assist with setting vaccine appointments, and more.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

