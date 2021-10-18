Deputy Director of Probation: Work Release Working, Intermediate Punishment Includes 93

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At a recent Clarion County Prison Board meeting, Deputy Director of Probation Mike Blum updated board members on the activity under the Intermediate Punishment Grant.

A total of 93 people are now in the program, including 15 people on house arrest and two on work release and one more will be added soon, according to Blum (pictured above) at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“Generally, the purpose of it is to reduce time in jail and be able to more closely monitor the people in the community that may require more supervision than for a typical probation sentence,” explained Blum.

“You might see the person only one or two times a month or where we need to know what they’re doing on a daily basis, at least verify where they are.”

Asked if house arrest requires ankle bracelets, Blum said, “Yes. There is some sort of electronic monitoring, and sometimes it monitors for alcohol through sweat, and sometimes it’s just a band to let us know where they’re supposed to be. They’re not allowed to have anything between their leg and the bracelet.”

Blum has served as deputy director since 2007 and has worked in probation for almost 21 years.

Warden Jeff Hornberger told board members that he is pleased that the work release program is going relatively well the way it is has been operating.

Work release status for inmates is ordered by the Clarion County judge and operates through the county probation office.

“They have to be vaccinated against COVID before going on work release, and when they return to jail, they are quarantined,” said Hornberger. “We continue to monitor them watching for signs or symptoms of COVID, monitoring temperature checks.”

Food Supply Channels Slowing

Hornberger confirmed the jail’s food supplier, Reinhart Foodservice, L.L.C, notified him about three months ago when the company sent a warning that the prices for a lot of beef products are rising at a bumbling astronomically rate.

“We’re watching what we buy, and we’re trying to get the quality products at a cheaper price.”

Hornberger said the jail has used Reinhart Foodservice for 10 to 12 years.

Food preparation is done at the jail, and “the budget does not include the county personnel, their wages and benefits, because that’s under personnel costs,” Hornberger added.

Mobile Kiosks Now Disciplinary Tools

Hornberger said the recently installed mobile kiosks used for video visits from families are a disciplinary tool, as well.

“If they’re under any disciplinary sanctions, they don’t get to use them. The bad conduct incidents went down in just one month. I’m not going to say that that’s the reason why, but it is looking pretty good under miscellaneous operations.”

Medication Costs Rising

Clarion Prison’s net pharmacy bill for August was $10,570.90.

According to a report from Care Management Plus, a managed care consulting company, the average cost per inmate was $167.79 and the past 12-month average was $110.63.

The report also said non-formulary costs have been trending higher in the past months. Physicians and mental health providers should consider cost-effective alternatives for new orders.

“It’s the highest it’s been in some time since the population drop. Non-formulary made up about 75 percent of the charges,” said chairman Wayne Brosius.

“We were never that high when we had 120 inmates,” offered Commissioner Ted Tharan.

The top 10 patient profiles, according to the report accounted for $7,828.58, 66 percent of the pharmacy bill.

Counselor Visits

Hornberger said that the number of visits with the prison counselor each month varies with individual inmates.

“Some of them need to see her almost on an everyday basis. Every inmate that’s coming into the jail has to see the counselor within 72 hours and several times throughout the week. There are designated days for counseling and some put in a request. The counselor is also the person who decides if an inmate needs to see the contracted psychiatrist.”

September Warden’s Report

• Total commitments: 30

• Total releases: 32

• Average daily: 56.13

• As of October 13, 2021: 15 females, 39 males, and two temporary transfers

• 140 inmates seen by the counselor

• Four inmates under suicide watch

• 19 inmates seen by a psychiatrist

• Four Narcan training with drug and alcohol

• 68 inmates seen by a nurse

• 71 inmates seen by Seneca Medical

• Three inmates received the first dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine

• Eight inmates received the second dose Pfizer COVID vaccine

• An additional security camera installed

• Administration/staff phones installed

