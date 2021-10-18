Details Released on Fatal Crash on Knox Road in Armstrong County

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a fatal crash that occurred earlier this month in northern Armstrong County.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:46 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, on Knox Road in Perry Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 34-year-old Alisha L. Diets, of Parker, was operating a 2001 Chrysler Town & Country minivan traveling north on Knox Road at an unsafe speed and was unable to maintain control of the vehicle. The vehicle then struck an embankment on the eastern shoulder of the roadway and came to a final rest on its driver’s side.

According to police, Diets was not using a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. She was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Bruin Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

RELATED:

Woman Killed In Minivan Crash on Knox Road in Armstrong County

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.