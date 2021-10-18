 

Fundraiser for Supreme Court Candidate Held in Clarion Weeks Before Election

Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Oct 17 22-09-06CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A meet and greet fundraiser was held for Pennsylvania Supreme Court Candidate Kevin Brobson in Clarion on October 8.

Cassandra Munsee, owner of Munsee Law, organized the fundraiser with the help of her office staff and Clarion County Young Republican Chair Lexis Twentier.

Munsee first met Brobson in 2009 when he came to Clarion for the Autumn Leaf Festival. He quickly became a mentor and friend throughout her schooling and career.

245170566_10160250725099381_2862197436549765955_n

While Brobson has helped Munsee over the last decade, she decided it was her time to help him by hosting a fundraiser event for his campaign.

Judicial candidates are unable to ask for donations themselves, but their campaign volunteers and campaign managers are able to collect donations. This is why Munsee decided to plan the fundraiser.

Clarion County residents gathered at The Haskell House in Clarion for a small and intimate meet and greet; attendees also enjoyed hors d’oeuvres from Zack’s in New Bethlehem.

Screenshot at Oct 17 22-08-25

Kevin Brobson was born and raised in Lycoming County. He is the son of a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper and Air Force veteran and grandson of a former Philadelphia Police Officer. His mother worked at the Little League Baseball’s National Headquarters in Williamsport.

Since 2010, Kevin has served as a judge on the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, a statewide intermediate appellate court one step below the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

family-600x

He currently resides just outside of Harrisburg with his wife Lauren, and their three children: Claire, Will, and Gabe.

For more information on Kevin Brobson for Supreme Court, visit https://brobsonforpa.com.

245851773_248921160581482_404191285920094859_n


