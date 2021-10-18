Jackie Ekis, 76 of Polk passed away peacefully, October 17, 2021 at Sugar Creek Station.

Jackie was born March 4, 1945 in Franklin, she was the daughter of James and Helen Rarer Reagle.

Jackie graduated from Franklin High School. She married Clifford Ekis on January 11, 1964.

Together the couple had two daughters Christine and Kimberly.

Jackie worked at Polk Center for 30 years as a secretary.

She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Jackie never passed up a game of Bingo with her family.

She made numerous crocheted items for her family to treasure.

Jackie loved her dog, Abby.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her husband Cliff of Polk, her daughters Christine Ekis and her spouse Michelle Driscoll of Illinois and Kimberly Kingdom and her spouse Tom of Franklin. Her grandchildren Connor Kingdom and his wife Ashley, Caleb Kingdom, Garrett Kingdom, Zachery Kingdom and Owen Driscoll. Jackie’s great grandson Spencer. Her sisters Barbara Campagna and her spouse Howard of Franklin and Cynthia Reagle of Greensburg.

Jackie was welcomed into heaven by her parents and her sister Kathleen Baker.

Family will welcome friends at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St, Franklin, PA 16323 on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 4:00 till 6:00 p.m. with funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m.

Pastor Same Wagner will be officiating the funeral service.

Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

