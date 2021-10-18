M. Joan Poole, 86, passed away at home on Friday, October 15, 2021 while in the care of her daughter, Barbara, who began to care for her in December of 2015.

She was born in Fredonia, New York to parents: the late Clara Seagle Shupe and R. Vernon Shupe, on July 16, 1935.

Joan received her 4 year RN at St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing and then obtained her Masters of Education through Slippery Rock University.

She provided over 40 years of nursing service to others. For 35 years, Joan worked as an RN at Polk Center, full time; and on her days off she worked as an RN at Sugarcreek Station.

Joan’s dedication to provide nursing care to others was almost as strong as her desire to keep her family lovingly intact as a single parent.

Joan lived simply by meeting up with the neighborhood ladies to sit on the porch every chance she got; even during the time she cared for her father until his passing.

When she entered her retirement, porch sitting became one of her favorite pastimes.

Joan also enjoyed traveling to Massachusetts to see her son, Jeffrey; or to Hendersonville NC to see family.

Joan had traveled oversees to Ireland, Italy, France and other adventurous places as well.

She wintered in Florida with an aunt for a number of years too.

In Joan’s final years, many miles were logged on the back roads of Venango County with her daughter.

She leaves behind loved ones to whom she was faithful, loving and loyal to, her children: Forrest Kennard of Missouri and Norway; Jeffrey Poole and his partner, Elizabeth Carrington of Massachusetts; and Barbara McCarthy and her fiancé, Douglas Jones of Franklin.

Forrest and Jeffrey blessed Joan with grandchildren: Lilly Simnes of Norway; and Morgan and Sydney Poole of Rhode Island. Joan’s love for her grandchildren was intense and enormous!

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Osceola Poole; a sister, Judith Johnson of Illinois; a brother, Robert V. Shupe of Massachusetts; and by a son-in-law, Tim McCarthy of Franklin.

Joan was all about family and expressed no desire to have services, but encouraged her children to take a final road trip with her to her final resting place which will be at the feet of her mother, whom she lost when she was 7 years old.

During that time, Joan’s life will be celebrated and recognized in Hendersonville, North Carolina with family.

The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the remarkable team of VNA Hospice, who provided care and expertise in Joan’s final months. They include, but are not limited to: Dr. Joneja; Kerri Last PA.; RNs: Alexa; Phyllis; Amy; Elizabeth; and Gregg, as well as Joyce Coogan who provided exceptional professional positive regard to Joan.

Finally, the family would like to encourage that if you know of someone caring for their loved one stricken with dementia, to please offer that caregiver at least one hour so that they may take care of themselves in order to stay strong in their fight against such an insidious disease.

Dementia IS a family disease that can bankrupt its members emotionally, mentally, and physically despite the legacy of familial commitment bestowed upon them.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street in Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

