Maxine Manson, 82, of Rimersburg, PA passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at her home.

She was born on July 11, 1939 in Rimersburg, PA, to Steve and Olive (Smith) Slabe.

Maxine held many jobs over the years; she was a dental hygienist, a produce manager at Loblaw’s Grocery Store, a payroll clerk at C & K Coal Company, a teller a Northwest Bank, and a NY Life Insurance agent.

She enjoyed shopping, arts and crafts, restoring antiques and riding horses with her husband Jim.

Maxine loved to go out to eat and will be remembered for being one tough lady.

She will be deeply missed by her sons, Daniel Manson and wife, Roxanne of Fisher, PA and Dennis Manson of Rimersburg; her grandchildren, Christopher Manson and wife, Megan and Jennifer Manson; great-grandchildren, Tara, Marissa and Everly; her brother, Don Slabe; and her sister, Lois McClain and her special grand dog, Sassy.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, James Everett “Jim” Manson, who passed away on Apr. 6, 2011; and her special dog, Bear.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Maxine’s family please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

